Kovai-Jolarpet track upgrade to be over this year

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh on Monday said work to upgrade the 286-km double line section between Coimbatore and Jolarpettai to enable trains to run at

130 kmph is planned to be completed this year. He shared this while delivering the keynote address after unfurling the tricolour during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Perambur Railway Stadium.

Singh said the zonal railway’s earnings stood at `9,846 crore, registering a 7.5% increase over the corresponding period of the previous year. “In the freight segment, Southern Railway handled 30.54 million tonnes, compared to 29.34 million tonnes last year, reflecting robust operational performance,” he said.

He added that in the passenger segment, 57.9 crore originating passengers were carried during 2025-26, marking a 6.2% increase over the previous year, while maintaining an impressive 92% punctuality despite increased traffic. During the year, six new trains with LHB coaches, four Amrit Bharat trains and one passenger train were introduced. A total of 253 track kms were electrified, taking the overall electrified network to 4,943 route kms.