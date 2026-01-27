PMK alleges corruption in ‘advance approval’ for Rs 2K-crore road projects

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Monday criticised the DMK government for granting special administrative approval to float tenders for road projects that are proposed to be funded from the 2026-27 Budget, alleging that the move was aimed at facilitating corruption.

In a statement, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said Government Order No 6 dated January 14 had accorded approval for 80 road works spanning 312.48km across districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram, at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

He pointed out that the state highways department currently lacks funds to execute these projects and that the expenditure is proposed to be met from allocations expected to be made under the 2026-27 Budget. Granting approval in advance to call tenders, when funds are yet to be approved by the Assembly, serves no immediate public purpose, he said.

Anbumani alleged that retired senior officials from the highways department had indicated that such approvals would enable the government to immediately invite tenders, even before budgetary sanction, and potentially bypass restrictions under the model code of conduct.