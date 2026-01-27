Relief for vehicle users, air passengers alike as junction leading to Tiruchy airport entrance gets traffic signal

TIRUCHY: In a relief for vehicle users and air passengers alike, a traffic signal installed by the Tiruchy city police at the busy junction leading to the entrance of the new terminal of the Tiruchy international airport on the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai national highway was made operational from Monday.

Air passengers, particularly since the inauguration of the new integrated terminal, complained that the lack of a traffic signal outside the airport left them with few options but to risk crossing the highway to board their taxi, autorickshaw or a bus.

Vehicle users on the highway, on the other hand, reported difficulties in spotting such pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles near the airport entrance. Coming as a case in point, five fatal accidents were reported near the airport over the past four months.

With motorists and airport users urging the airport authorities as well as the police to address the issue, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) during the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held on October 10, 2025, urged Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko to facilitate the installation of a traffic signal near the new terminal entrance.