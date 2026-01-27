Relief for vehicle users, air passengers alike as junction leading to Tiruchy airport entrance gets traffic signal

TIRUCHY: In a relief for vehicle users and air passengers alike, a traffic signal installed by the Tiruchy city police at the busy junction leading to the entrance of the new terminal of the Tiruchy international airport on the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai national highway was made operational from Monday.
Air passengers, particularly since the inauguration of the new integrated terminal, complained that the lack of a traffic signal outside the airport left them with few options but to risk crossing the highway to board their taxi, autorickshaw or a bus.
Vehicle users on the highway, on the other hand, reported difficulties in spotting such pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles near the airport entrance. Coming as a case in point, five fatal accidents were reported near the airport over the past four months.
With motorists and airport users urging the airport authorities as well as the police to address the issue, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) during the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held on October 10, 2025, urged Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko to facilitate the installation of a traffic signal near the new terminal entrance.
Following this, the MP raised the matter during the DISHA meeting as well as the Road Safety Meeting held on October 13, 2025. He also submitted a petition with City Commissioner of Police N Kamini. Acting on the requests, the Tiruchy city police installed the traffic signal, which became operational on Monday.
Durai Vaiko told TNIE, "With the growing number of passengers, airport staff and public transport vehicles using the junction, a traffic signal was essential. After several requests, I looked into the issue and learned about the frequent accidents and traffic congestion in the area. I took immediate steps, and the traffic signal has finally been installed.
This will ensure smoother and safer traffic flow, especially during peak flight hours."
Meanwhile, a city police official said, “We will continue to monitor the junction and make further improvements, if required." Sadam, a frequent airport user, said, “The new traffic signal will make the area safer for passengers.”