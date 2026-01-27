Shipping Secretary lays foundation for Rs 54-crore projects at Chennai Port

CHENNAI: Union Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar on Tuesday reviewed operations at the Chennai Port Authority and laid the foundation stone for four projects worth Rs 54.27 crore, reinforcing the Centre’s push to modernise legacy ports under its long-term maritime strategy.

The projects include the inauguration of the Andaman & Nicobar Passenger Terminal, built for Rs 29.8 crore, and an Indigenous Vessel Traffic Monitoring System (VTMS) worth Rs 22.58 crore. In addition, channel buoys and navigational aids costing Rs 0.39 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for the renovation of Port Gate 2, estimated at Rs 1.5 crore.

A Chennai Port statement said the initiatives are aimed at strengthening coastal passenger connectivity, improving vessel traffic management, enhancing navigational safety within port limits and upgrading port-facing infrastructure. Together, they are expected to improve operational efficiency and ease congestion at one of India’s oldest major ports.

During his visit, Kumar held detailed discussions with senior port officials on overall performance, asset monetisation plans and the implementation of policy roadmaps under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. The review focused on improving productivity, ensuring long-term commercial viability, optimising the use of existing assets and deepening engagement with port users.

The secretary also stressed the need to expedite the implementation of the Port Master Plan to reinforce Chennai Port’s position as a key maritime gateway on India’s east coast, the release stated.

Kumar visited several facilities within the port premises, including the cruise terminal and the Outer Harbour project site, to assess progress on critical infrastructure works. He later chaired a stakeholder meeting, where he outlined recent government initiatives and sought feedback from shipping lines, agents and other port users on measures needed to further improve ease of doing business and customer satisfaction.