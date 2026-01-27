Tamil Nadu government notifies strict rules to regulate joyrides on horses, other equines

CHENNAI: The State government has notified comprehensive guidelines to regulate joyrides and commercial use of horses, donkeys and mules across the State.

The move comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over animal cruelty, unsafe working conditions and lack of veterinary oversight in popular tourist locations.

The guidelines, issued by N Subbaiyan, principal secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department via G.O. recently, bring joyrides involving equines under a formal licensing and monitoring framework aligned with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

According to the order, equines are commonly used for joyrides, transportation and ceremonial purposes in tourist hubs such as Chennai, Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal, as well as in hilly and rural areas.