Tamil Nadu government notifies strict rules to regulate joyrides on horses, other equines
CHENNAI: The State government has notified comprehensive guidelines to regulate joyrides and commercial use of horses, donkeys and mules across the State.
The move comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over animal cruelty, unsafe working conditions and lack of veterinary oversight in popular tourist locations.
The guidelines, issued by N Subbaiyan, principal secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department via G.O. recently, bring joyrides involving equines under a formal licensing and monitoring framework aligned with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
According to the order, equines are commonly used for joyrides, transportation and ceremonial purposes in tourist hubs such as Chennai, Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal, as well as in hilly and rural areas.
However, authorities noted frequent violations including overloading, denial of food and water, inadequate shelter, poor veterinary care and forced work in extreme weather conditions.
Under the new rules, all owners and operators of working equines must obtain licences from local bodies, either municipal corporations or municipalities, and register the animals with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board.
Equines used for carrying passengers, transporting goods, racing or joyrides must undergo mandatory health screening, including tests for glanders, and possess valid fitness certificates issued by registered veterinarians every six months.
The guidelines lay down detailed standards for housing, feeding, watering and medical care, specifying minimum stable sizes, ventilation, flooring, drainage and seasonal shelter requirements.
Working hours for equines have been restricted, with joyrides permitted only between 10 am and 4 pm, and prohibited during extreme heat, heavy rain or harsh weather conditions.
Importantly, the rules bar the use of equines beyond a prescribed age, generally 20 to 21 years, and prohibit overloading beyond weight limits fixed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules.
The document also mandates regular hoof care, proper saddles and harnesses, vaccination schedules and first-aid kits at all equine work sites.
The order empowers authorities to seize animals immediately in cases of serious cruelty or repeated violations, with provisions for temporary rehabilitation and permanent confiscation in extreme cases.
Owners found guilty may face criminal charges, licence suspension or cancellation, and monetary penalties.
To ensure compliance, Shruti Vinod Raj, member, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, said it would carry out a census to assess the number of equines in use across the State.
"In Chennai, for instance, there were 122 horses when we last counted about 18 months back. We did microchipping for all of them. But, during our last inspection on October 25, we found that 76 new horses were brought in, 71 horses were either dead or sold, and 51 were found without microchips," he said.
"Now, with new rules being notified, licensing becomes a must, and we will have better control. The government is also planning to build basic infrastructure like horse stables etc which will encourage the owners to comply with the norms," he added.