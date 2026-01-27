Three schoolkids drown in sea in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Three teenage boys drowned in the sea at Mottagopuram beach near Thalamuthunagar on Monday evening, after being caught in strong waves while bathing, police said. The bodies were retrieved by personnel of the Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group (CSG) and sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were identified as A Naren Sri Karthick (13) of Zahir Hussain Nagar, V Thirumani (14) and K Mugendran (12), both residents of Geetha Jeevan Nagar. Thirumani was a Class 9 student, Naren Sri Karthick was in Class 8, and Mugendran was in Class 6, sources said.

According to sources, nine boys had gone to the beach on Monday afternoon to play. After the game, they entered the sea to bathe, when one of them was first caught in the waves and began struggling.