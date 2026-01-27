TN Congress MP slams DMK over seat-sharing jab, says allies won’t be silent in face of arrogance

MADURAI: Reacting to DMK Madurai district secretary G Thalapathi’s remarks criticising Congress for seeking a share in power in Tamil Nadu, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday hit back at the DMK, asserting that he would insist that the Congress party leaders contest and claim powers in the Madurai North constituency.

In a social media post, Tagore said, “Some people need to be taught a lesson to protect dignity. The days are over when alliance partners would remain silent in the face of authoritarian arrogance.”

Thalapathi said the INDIA alliance owed its formation to leaders such as Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and alleged that the Congress’s demands were driven by self-interest rather than grassroots strength.

Thalapathi also warned of the BJP’s attempts to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu and praised Stalin for what he described as a firm stand on Tamil identity and the state’s rights.

While both parties remain part of the INDIA alliance at the national level, the latest war of words highlights the strain within the coalition as parties assert their regional interests.