TN politicos hail winners of Padma awards

CHENNAI: Leaders cutting across party lines congratulated the recipients of Padma awards on Monday. In a statement, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai expressed happiness over the Padma honour conferred on gastroenterologist Dr KR Palaniswamy, describing it as a fitting recognition of his outstanding service to society.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian highlighed the contributions of Padma Shri recipient R Krishnan of Nilgiris, a tribal artist who was honoured for reviving the traditional art of the Kurumbar community.

Veerapandian recalled how Krishnan, who had passed away in March 2025 at the age of 52, used natural colours and banyan roots as brushes. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to extend support to the artist’s family to help preserve and carry forward his artistic legacy.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the Padma honours conferred on former minister Dr H V Hande and others, while Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan congratulated all the Padma Shri awardees on behalf of his party.