TVK chief can’t control his fans, says Raju

MADURAI: Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju said TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay lacks the ability to control his fans at an event.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai city on Monday, he said, “We are not slaves to any party, and we do not make anyone a slave in our party. When the CBI called Vijay twice for questioning regarding the Karur stampede incident to New Delhi, he should have stayed in Tamil Nadu and insisted that the CBI conduct the inquiry here, had he had the courage.

He lacks the ability to control his fans at an event. Instead of meeting the victims’ relatives directly, he asked them to come to his house to express his condolences. This is a unique and innovative concept in political history.”