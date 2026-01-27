‘Vijay using MGR’s image, calling AIADMK corrupt’: AMMK secretary Dhinakaran

THENI: AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said on Sunday that actor-politician Vijay is using former chief minister MGR’s image while also calling the AIADMK a corrupt party. The BJP ally added that he was not keen on contesting the Assembly polls, but wanted those in his party to win and become ministers.

Addressing reporters in Theni, Dhinakaran said, “People cannot become MGR just by acting in films. The AIADMK and its legacy cannot be challenged by someone who has just entered politics.”

Accusing Vijay of using MGR’s image to seek votes, Dhinakaran said, “Vijay should first stop the black-market sale of his movie tickets, where a Rs 100 ticket is sold for Rs 2,000. He has no right to claim that AIADMK has forgotten Anna.”

He mocked the TVK chief’s claim that past political eras such as 1967 and 1977 will make a return, asserting that only AIADMK has the legitimacy to speak about such political milestones.

To a question, Dhinakaran replied that he would undertake a joint election campaign with Palaniswami, as he had set aside all differences with him. “I have resolved to join the NDA accepting elder brother Palaniswami’s leadership to defeat the DMK,” he said.