Water level in reservoirs 20% lower than last year

CHENNAI: Following a marginal dip in rainfall during the northeast monsoon this year, the combined water level in 90 big reservoirs across the state, as on Sunday, was 20% lower than the total quantum of water available in these reservoirs last year.

This has raised concerns over water availability in the coming months. While the combined storage level stood at 146.373 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft), accounting for 65.24% of total capacity of 224.343 tmcft, it was 176.560 tmcft (78.72% of the total capacity) last year, show Water Resources Department data.

Officials said the shortfall is mainly due to below-normal monsoon rainfall in the catchment areas. On January 2, 2026, the combined storage of the reservoirs was 168.418 tmcft — almost 75.07% of their capacity.

In just 23 days, from January 2 to 25, the state has used up around 10% of its stored water. In major reservoirs such as Mettur and Bhavanisagar, water levels have been on a steady decline due to poor inflow and lack of rainfall.