3.02 lakh families in Madurai allege MGNREGA wages not paid since November

MADURAI: Workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) across the district have allegedly not received their wages since November 2025, which has severely affected the livelihood of nearly 3.02 lakhs of families in the region.

According to the guidelines under the scheme, beneficiaries typically earn around Rs 1,650 per week, with skilled workers earning up to Rs 1,850 (for six days of work, except on Sundays and government holidays). However, workers have not received their wages for nearly two months now, plunging them into a state of financial distress.

A woman worker from Usilampatti block told TNIE that she received her September wages only in the first week of November, and has not received any payment since then. She said, "This scheme is the main source of income for my family. Both my husband and I work under it. We are facing difficulties in running our household." She added that they did not receive any proper response when they approached the respective block development officer (BDO) regarding the delay.