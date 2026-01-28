50 days on, redevelopmental work at Kutladampatti Falls in Madurai yet to begin

MADURAI: Nearly 50 days after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Kutladampatti Falls, work is yet to begin at the popular tourist destination, pointing to procedural and technical delays.

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 2.93 crore through the Tourism Department for restoring the falls. However, final approvals from the Forest Department are still awaited, preventing the commencement of construction work.

Located inside the Kutladampatti forest area, the falls have remained closed since 2018 after Cyclone Gaja triggered severe rockslides. Trekking routes, bathing platforms, changing rooms and other facilities were damaged, forcing authorities to shut the site indefinitely.

Since then, proposals submitted by the Forest Department to restore the eco-tourism site remained pending, leaving the falls inaccessible for nearly six years. After prolonged delays, the Tourism Department allocated ₹2.93 crore for redevelopment, and on December 7, 2025, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the project. Despite this, no work has been taken up so far.

“Though it was a welcome move to redevelop the Kutladampatti Falls, which has remained closed for more than seven years, the work is getting delayed even after the foundation stone was laid,” said Mathivanan, a resident of the Kutladampatti locality.