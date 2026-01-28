Tamil Nadu

Deepam row: Madras HC stays cases against Hindu Munnani cadre

When the case was heard on Tuesday, the additional advocate general said that the charge sheet had already been filed through e-filing.
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed all further proceedings in the FIR registered against Hindu Munnani cadre by the Thiruparankundram police for conducting a protest on December 3 over non-implementation of the court’s order directing to light Karthigai Deepam on the stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the interim order on a joint petition filed by 12 cadre seeking to quash the FIR. The petitioners claimed that they had merely gathered at the foothills on December 3 to witness the lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar.

Since it was not done, they conducted the protest in a peaceful manner, criticising the police for not obeying the court order. They did not hurt the feelings of any individuals or groups and only expressed their opinion, which is a constitutional right, they added.

When the case was heard on Tuesday, the additional advocate general said that the charge sheet had already been filed through e-filing. However, noting that it has not been taken on file by the magistrate yet, the judge ordered an interim stay and adjourned the case to February 3.

Hindu Munnani
Thiruparankundram hill row

