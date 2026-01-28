Hindi imposition would have sidelined Tamil, says Thirumavalavan

CUDDALORE: If Hindi had been imposed in Tamil Nadu, Tamil would have been gradually sidelined and the heritage of Tamils would have been eroded, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said in Chidambaram on Tuesday.

Paying floral tributes to the statue of language martyr Rajendran at Annamalainagar, Thirumavalavan said the period of anti-Hindi agitations was a time when members of the Tamil community were prepared to sacrifice their lives for the language. If Hindi had been made a compulsory subject then, students would have been forced to study Tamil, English and Hindi and pass all three to be promoted to the next class, he said.

“If people like Rajendran had not opposed the imposition of Hindi and had not shed blood, today everyone here would be speaking Hindi,” he said.

Referring to the claim that learning Hindi would ensure employment opportunities, Thirumavalavan pointed out that many Hindi-speaking people were coming to TN in search of jobs. “Lakhs of youths from Bihar have come to TN. If learning Hindi guaranteed jobs, why are people from Hindi-speaking states such as Bihar, MP and Rajasthan migrating to other states,” he asked.