Kovai to get its first paralympic sports complex

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is set to take a major step towards inclusive sports development with the state government granting Administrative Sanction (AS) for the city's first dedicated Paralympic Sports Complex on Tuesday. The facility, which will be developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), will come up at Kavundampalayam in West Zone Ward 33 at an estimated cost of `9.90 crore, spread across about 1.10 acres.



The approval marks a significant milestone for disabled athletes in the city, who have long lacked a specialised, accessible space for professional training and competition. The complex is envisaged as a world-class multi-sport facility catering exclusively to para-athletes.

Civic officials said construction work for the Paralympic sports complex will commence shortly. The facility will host a range of indoor sports such as table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and badminton, along with outdoor events including javelin throw, discus throw, shot put and club throw.

In addition to sports infrastructure, the complex will feature a fully equipped gymnasium, yoga centre, first-aid and medical care unit, separate changing rooms and restrooms for men and women, spectator seating and a cafeteria. All amenities will be designed to meet international accessibility standards.

Officials said that the project aligns with the Tamil Nadu government's broader vision of promoting sports from grassroots levels, including identifying and nurturing talent from rural and underrepresented communities.

In recent years, the state has made significant investments in sports infrastructure, including the inauguration of a `9.67-crore hockey stadium in Coimbatore and the ongoing construction of indoor volleyball and international-standard kabaddi stadiums near the Nehru Indoor Stadium.