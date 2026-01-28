Make Tiruchy TN’s second capital, Nehru’s request to DMK poll manifesto committee

KARUR: Placing before the DMK’s 2026 Assembly election manifesto committee visiting Tiruchy his set of requests, party leader and Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru on Tuesday sought Tiruchy as Tamil Nadu’s second capital and also called for the expansion of government higher education institutions.

Mentioning gaps in higher education, Nehru during the public consultation meeting chaired by the DMK manifesto committee’s head and MP Kanimozhi sought the establishment of a government arts college in Tiruchy West Assembly constituency.

He also wanted a veterinary college and an institution for siddha education in the district.

Further, Nehru in his petition sought a comprehensive circular ring road with check dams connecting major religious and heritage centres, including Samayapuram, Srirangam, Thiruvanaikaval and Vayalur. He also stressed the need to widen the Puthur Four Roads-Vayalur stretch, citing rapid growth that had worsened traffic congestion.

Party leader and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also handed over a petition to the committee.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu State general secretary Ve Govindarajulu sought the development of key tourist spots and restrictions on large retail chains to protect small traders.

The Tiruchy Intra City Development Endeavors (TIDES) separately urged the DMK panel for inclusion of major projects like metro rail for Tiruchy.

Kanimozhi assured that all representations would be examined and feasible proposals incorporated in the manifesto.