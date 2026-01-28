NSE to hold awareness programmes in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to spread more awareness in the state in a bid to increase investments of the retail investors and MSMEs in the state in various companies listed in the NSE.

Addressing the media, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE Sriram Krishnan, a native of Chennai, said so far the exchange has conducted 20,000 awareness programmes related to the investment in various companies listed in the NSE that could fetch returns more than the fixed deposit interest rates throughout the country. He said similar programmes will be carried out in Tamil Nadu, as the state is lagging behind in investment in NSE.

"While Maharashtra is in top in the high (registered) investors list with 1.97 crore and UP is second with 1.44 crore (as per December 31), Gujarat with 1.07 crore and West Bengal with 0.73 lakh are in third and fourth positions respectively. Tamil Nadu is in fifth position with 0.69 lakh investors in NSE," pointed out Sriram Krishnan.