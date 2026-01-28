O Panneerselvam could join NDA in future, says TTV Dhinakaran

MADURAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday said former chief minister O Panneerselvam could join the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the future, expressing optimism about the NDA expanding further ahead of the Assembly election.

“Ahead of polls, we anticipate more parties to come on board, which will further solidify the alliance. I am also optimistic about the possibility of O Panneerselvam becoming part of our alliance,” he told reporters in Madurai.

Dhinakaran also took a swipe at TVK chief Vijay over his criticism of the AIADMK. Pointing out that former AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan had joined TVK, Dhinakaran questioned the party’s stand. “If Vijay considers the AIADMK corrupt, why was a former AIADMK minister allowed to join his party? These statements from TVK seem contradictory,” he said.

No one contacted me regarding alliance: OPS

Madurai: Reiterating the call for all AIADMK factions to unite, former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday alleged that no one, including TTV Dhinakaran, has contacted him regarding an alliance. Speaking to reporters at Madurai airport, he said, “My only appeal is that all the fractured forces of the AIADMK must come together.” On the possibility of him joining the AIADMK, he was non-committal, saying, “That is in the hands of God. ENS