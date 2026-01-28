Paddy farmers hit by vagaries of weather urged to shift to oil palm cultivation in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Paddy farmers in Mayiladuthurai, facing recurring crop losses from erratic rainfall and flooding, are being encouraged to shift to oil palm cultivation. The Horticulture Department is offering 100% subsidy under the National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm for the 2025-26 financial year, positioning it as a climate-resilient alternative.

Official sources said that untimely rainfall and extreme weather events have made paddy cultivation increasingly risky in the coastal delta region. "While many farmers are exploring alternative crops, oil palm is being actively promoted as a stable and profitable option with support from both union and state governments. With India's edible oil demand rising sharply, oil palm has become central to the government's strategy to reduce imports and strengthen domestic production," said P Chandra Kavitha, deputy director of horticulture.

Under the National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm, Mayiladuthurai has been allocated a target of 100 hectares for 2025-26. Participating farmers will receive oil palm saplings worth Rs 29,000 per hectare, supplied through Godrej Agrovet Limited, completely free and delivered directly to their fields.

Each hectare accommodates 143 saplings planted at nine-metre spacing. Beyond planting support, farmers receive financial assistance during initial years. For the first four years, the government provides Rs 5,250 per hectare for crop maintenance and another Rs 5,250 for intercropping, totalling Rs 10,500 per hectare annually.

"Even if rainwater stagnates temporarily, the crop remains largely unaffected, unlike paddy, which is highly vulnerable at critical growth stages. Yield begins in the third or fourth year at around five tonnes per hectare, increasing to 12 tonnes in the fifth year and 25 tonnes in the sixth year. Subsequently, farmers can expect approximately 30 tonnes per hectare annually for nearly 30 years," Kavitha said.