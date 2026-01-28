Parandur airport may add to Chennai’s flood risk, researchers warn

CHENNAI: Even as the government is steadfast in constructing the proposed greenfield airport in Parandur despite opposition from local farmers and residents, a city-based research organisation has warned that about 10,000 to 12,000 cusecs of additional floodwater will enter Adyar and Cooum rivers in case of peak rainfall hours if the airport is constructed, which would put the city at risk of flooding.

As per a report prepared by Uvakai Research Foundation, neither the Adyar nor the Cooum has effective floodplains, making Chennai highly vulnerable to flood when river flows exceed carrying capacity. “No evidence is provided in the pre-feasibility report to demonstrate that Chennai’s rivers -- already operating beyond their hydraulic capacity during extreme rainfall -- can safely accommodate this additional flood load,” the report said.

The report further claimed that the pre-feasibility report prepared by TIDCO incorrectly classified the Parandur site as part of the Lower Palar basin. Hydrological analysis shows that approximately 66% of the project area lies within the Cooum river basin, while 34% falls within the Lower Palar basin.

In addition, the Kamban Kalvai crossing the site conveys water towards Chembarambakkam Lake in the Adyar basin, establishing a functional linkage to the Adyar river system. All runoff from the airport site ultimately passes through Chennai, which is already heavily urbanised and flood prone, as per the report.