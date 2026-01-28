Petrol bombs hurled at truck hauling m-sand near Alangulamin Tenkasi; two arrested

TENKASI : A truck transporting m-sand from a private stone quarry was attacked with petrol bombs near Alangulam in Tenkasi on Tuesday, leaving the driver seriously injured. The Alangulam police have arrested two suspects — S Samy (21) and A Mariappan (24), both from Maruthamputhur village — in connection with the incident.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 1 am near Kandapatti Vilakku on the Mukkudal-Alangulam road. The truck, loaded with m-sand from a private quarry, was proceeding towards its destination when unidentified persons, who were allegedly lying in wait, hurled petrol bombs at the driver’s cabin and fled from the spot.

The driver, Subramani (38) of Sengottai, sustained severe burn injuries on his back. The driver was rushed to the Government Hospital in Alangulam for treatment.

To prevent further damage to the vehicle, the driver’s colleagues parked the truck along the main road in Maruthamputhur village and informed the Alangulam police.

Following the incident, a police team led by Inspector Adivel rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The driver’s seat of the lorry was found charred in the fire. A case has been registered in connection with the attack.

Police personnel examined CCTV footage from cameras installed at a nearby cooperative agricultural society and along surrounding roads. Based on the directions of SP G S Madhavan, a special team of police personnel was constituted, who later arrested the two suspects.

According to sources, multiple angles are being probed, including possible personal enmity against the driver, business rivalry between quarry operators, and resentment among local residents over the frequent movement of hundreds of overloaded mineral-laden trucks through Maruthamputhur village every day en route to Kerala.