Sengottaiyan hints at BJP’s interference in alliance

COIMBATORE: In a veiled dig at the BJP, TVK administrative committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said that speaking about political alignments often triggers immediate intervention from Delhi, making it prudent to remain guarded on such matters.

Responding to a question on whether former CM O Panneerselvam would join TVK, Sengottaiyan said, “Whenever I say something, people immediately rush from Delhi. Therefore, it is better not to say anything about such matters.”

Commenting on alliance speculation involving TVK, Sengottaiyan said he had seen reports that S Ramadoss-led PMK faction was holding talks with the party. “Let good things happen,” he told reporters at Coimbatore airport.

On AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran’s efforts to form an alliance with TVK, Sengottaiyan said the talks did not materialise but added that it has caused no disappointment. “Wherever he goes, let him prosper,” he said.

Responding to criticism of TVK and its leader Vijay by former AIADMK ministers, Sengottaiyan said AIADMK leadership expected TVK to align with them. “In a meeting held in Namakkal, they openly said so. When it was announced that there would be no alliance, they could not accept it. That is why former ministers and the AIADMK IT wing are now criticising Vijay,” he alleged.

On allegations of corruption, Sengottaiyan said the cases were politically motivated and that courts had already acquitted him. He warned that legal action will be taken against those who continue to defame with such allegations.