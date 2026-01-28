SH department to build new down ramps for Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After years of uncertainty, the state highways department is all set to revive its long-pending plan to construct two additional down ramps at the Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore, a move expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in one of the city's busiest junctions.
The two-tier Gandhipuram flyover, constructed in 2017 at Rs 148 crore during the AIADMK regime, was intended to streamline traffic between Nanjappa Road and Ganapathy. However, soon after it was opened to the public, residents, motorists and social activists flagged a major shortcoming, the absence of ramps allowing vehicles to descend at Bharathiar Road and 100 Feet Road. This forced commuters heading towards Cross Cut Road, Bharathiar Road and nearby areas to take long detours, worsening congestion on surface roads.
Responding to public demand, the state government constituted a special committee in 2019 to examine the feasibility of providing additional ramps. Based on the committee's recommendations, the then AIADMK government issued GO No 119 on September 30, 2020, sanctioning Rs 23.92 crore for the construction of two additional ramps. A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared and placed before the Technical Audit Committee (TAC), following which Administrative Sanction was accorded for the project.
Despite financial approval, the project failed to take off and remained in limbo for years due to the negligence of the state highways department. Later, officials had blamed the metro alignment and future construction plans as the primary reason for keeping the ramp project on hold.
Now, with the DPR for the Coimbatore Metro Rail rejected by the Union government, the state highways department has decided to move ahead with the flyover ramp project. Officials said the department is planning to construct two-lane ramps, one providing a direct descent to 100 Feet Road and the other to Bharathiar Road.
The proposal involves acquiring about 372.60 sq ft. of land. While additional land acquisition is being examined for the ramp leading to 100 Feet Road, officials clarified that no private land acquisition will be required for Bharathiar Road ramp.
According to the Highways Department, a revised cost estimate is currently being finalised to account for changes since the original sanction. Once the revised estimate is approved, the project is expected to see tangible progress soon.