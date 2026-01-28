SH department to build new down ramps for Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After years of uncertainty, the state highways department is all set to revive its long-pending plan to construct two additional down ramps at the Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore, a move expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in one of the city's busiest junctions.

The two-tier Gandhipuram flyover, constructed in 2017 at Rs 148 crore during the AIADMK regime, was intended to streamline traffic between Nanjappa Road and Ganapathy. However, soon after it was opened to the public, residents, motorists and social activists flagged a major shortcoming, the absence of ramps allowing vehicles to descend at Bharathiar Road and 100 Feet Road. This forced commuters heading towards Cross Cut Road, Bharathiar Road and nearby areas to take long detours, worsening congestion on surface roads.

Responding to public demand, the state government constituted a special committee in 2019 to examine the feasibility of providing additional ramps. Based on the committee's recommendations, the then AIADMK government issued GO No 119 on September 30, 2020, sanctioning Rs 23.92 crore for the construction of two additional ramps. A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared and placed before the Technical Audit Committee (TAC), following which Administrative Sanction was accorded for the project.