‘Temple not state’s fiefdom’: Madras HC stays Kallazhagar works

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court recently quashed a GO passed by the state government on March 8, 2024, for carrying out various civil works in the Kallazhagar temple in Madurai, after finding procedural violations in getting approval, allotment and expenditure of funds for the said works.

Allowing a batch of petitions filed against the above works, which are part of the state's 'Iconic Project', a bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan further directed immediate measures to be taken for appointment of new board of trustees to the temple.

They also suggested that the board members retire in rotation for seamless functioning. The judges rejected the state's claim that the proposal for the above project did not emanate from the announcement made by the state HR&CE minister on the floor of the Assembly on April 19, 2023, but was conceived far earlier in 2020 itself.

Citing the list of announcements made by the department in regard to the temple in 2022-23 and 2023-24, the judges said it is only in 2023 that the department states that a master plan "will be prepared" for the infrastructural works and there is no reference to any earlier plan in this regard.

"It is not for the state to make grandiose announcements relating to deployment of temple funds, that too in the region of `40 crore. They have, to put it bluntly, no business to deploy temple funds unilaterally and as part of some ill-conceived operation to upgrade temples," they criticised.

Noting that the Kallazhagar temple is one of the five temples chosen by the state for its 'Iconic Project', they added, "Such a decision should have been taken by the temple trustees after thorough consultation and deep introspection about the necessity, cost and other factors.