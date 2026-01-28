Three-year-old girl killed after stone slab falls on her in TN's Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: A three-year-old girl from Ambur died on Monday night after a stone slab, which was placed on the gate of her house to prevent it from getting wet in rain, accidentally fell on her. The Ambur Town Police identified the victim as Habia Taskin, daughter of V Vaheed and V Fouzia, employees of a private shoe company.

According to Ambur police, the family had moved into a rented house in Rafik Nagar on MC Road, Ambur, two days ago. They had placed a Kadappa slab — weighing around 20 kg — on the gate of the house, supported by the compound wall, which itself is only one brick thick.

Sources said the incident occurred around 9.45 pm, and the child sustained severe head injuries. She was rushed to the Ambur Government Hospital by 10 pm. However, despite being given first aid, she succumbed to the injuries. Habia was the youngest of the couple’s four children.