TN government to implement 9 schemes for women’s welfare & safety

CHENNAI: The Dravidian model government will create the necessary infrastructure to ensure all educated women live independently, earn respectable salaries, become entrepreneurs and live without fear, Chief Minister MK Stalin said after inaugurating the World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety (TNWeSafe) programme on Tuesday. On the sidelines of the programme, a two-day women’s conference, with the participation of women delegates from different parts of the country, also began.
TNWeSafe aims to pave the way for the progress of women and improve their standard of living through a comprehensive framework that ensures employment opportunities, enabling services and recognition. The World Bank will provide `1,250 crore for the programme over a period of five years, of which the first tranche of `147 crore was disbursed to the state on Tuesday.
As part of the programme, the government will implement nine schemes — Womenomics, Women Information Bank, Synergy, Thirancudar (skill development), Kalangarai (career support), Thozhil Vidhai (entrepreneurship), Thozhilanangu (incubation) and Anbu Kudil (Care Cube). According to officials, these schemes will support and strengthen other initiatives already being implemented by the government for the progress of women.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said the TNWeSafe scheme is not limited to improving employment opportunities for women in emerging fields. Emphasising the need for support systems, he said childcare and women’s care must be ensured if women are to participate in the workforce and noted the scheme addresses this through facilities such as homes and hostels.
“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said reducing the economic gap between women and men will lead to rapid economic development. We believe women’s participation is crucial for ensuring that Tamil Nadu achieves one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030,” he said.
On the occasion, chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) Mallika Srinivasan stressed the need for social transformation where equality becomes foundational, with government support driving the change.
The chief minister also released the Cancer Care Mission on behalf of the Health and Family Welfare department. He further inaugurated a scheme to provide the HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in girls up to 14 years of age.
More than 3 lakh children in the age of 14 will benefit from the scheme for which the government has allocated Rs 36 crore in the budget. In the first phase, the government will vaccinate 30,209 children in government and government aided schools in four districts — Dharmapuri, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Ariyalur.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and top officials of the government participated in the event.