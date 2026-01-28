TN government to implement 9 schemes for women’s welfare & safety

Speaking at the event, Stalin said the TNWeSafe scheme is not limited to improving employment opportunities for women in emerging fields. Emphasising the need for support systems, he said childcare and women’s care must be ensured if women are to participate in the workforce and noted the scheme addresses this through facilities such as homes and hostels.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said reducing the economic gap between women and men will lead to rapid economic development. We believe women’s participation is crucial for ensuring that Tamil Nadu achieves one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030,” he said.

On the occasion, chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) Mallika Srinivasan stressed the need for social transformation where equality becomes foundational, with government support driving the change.

The chief minister also released the Cancer Care Mission on behalf of the Health and Family Welfare department. He further inaugurated a scheme to provide the HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in girls up to 14 years of age.

More than 3 lakh children in the age of 14 will benefit from the scheme for which the government has allocated Rs 36 crore in the budget. In the first phase, the government will vaccinate 30,209 children in government and government aided schools in four districts — Dharmapuri, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Ariyalur.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and top officials of the government participated in the event.