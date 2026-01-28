TN medico forced to fight in Russia-Ukraine war rescued, says MP Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: A medical student from Tamil Nadu who was allegedly forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war has been rescued following sustained diplomatic and political intervention, Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko told reporters on Tuesday.

Durai Vaiko said Kishore Saravanan, a medical student from Palaiyangottai near Chidambaram district, had gone to Russia to study but was misled by agents, falsely implicated in a drug case, and coerced into joining the Russian army under the promise of citizenship.

Following an appeal from the student’s parents, Durai Vaiko said he took up the matter with multiple stakeholders. The issue was also raised with officials at the Russian diplomatic mission.

“Steps are now under way to bring him back to India. From the day I entered public life till today, I consider this my biggest achievement,” he said.

According to the MDMK leader, Kishore, a third-year MBBS student at Volgograd State Medical University in 2023, was detained by Russian authorities on May 7, 2023, in connection with an alleged drug case. On July 12, 2025, Kishore contacted his family, alleging abuse and forced military training.

Expanding on related concerns, he said three youths from Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts were recently rescued after being trafficked to Myanmar on false job promises and forced into online fraud. “More than 100 youths were rescued last year, but thousands are still trapped abroad,” Durai Vaiko said.