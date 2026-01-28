Traffic chokes street in Nellai as two hospitals deny parking for patients

TIRUNELVELI: Two private hospitals on the same street in Vannarpettai have allegedly not been providing parking facilities to their patients, forcing the latter to park vehicles on the street, which results in severe traffic snarls during peak hours. The patients alleged that the parking space at one hospital remains closed, while the other has occupied its parking area with an unauthorised construction.

The hospitals -- a multi-storey child care facility and a skin care facility -- are located on a street opposite the RmKV textile showroom in Vannarpettai. Patients visiting the child care hospital on two-wheelers and cars alleged that security personnel prevented them from using the underground parking facility. "Only vehicles of doctors and staff members are allowed to park inside.

The entry to the parking lot has been blocked with a steel chain. We are forced to park on the congested street. Sometimes our vehicles get damaged as the street is narrow," said one of the patients.

Patients of the skin care hospital alleged that, despite it having two buildings, no parking facility has been provided for the patients. "The parking area has been blocked by additional construction. A minor structure, built adjacent to the new building, obstructs vehicle movement and might prevent access to fire and emergency services, violating norms," a patient said. Several road users also accused the hospital managements of being apathetic to their repeated requests to open the parking facilities to ease congestion.