Traffic chokes street in Nellai as two hospitals deny parking for patients

TIRUNELVELI: Two private hospitals on the same street in Vannarpettai have allegedly not been providing parking facilities to their patients, forcing the latter to park vehicles on the street, which results in severe traffic snarls during peak hours. The patients alleged that the parking space at one hospital remains closed, while the other has occupied its parking area with an unauthorised construction.
The hospitals -- a multi-storey child care facility and a skin care facility -- are located on a street opposite the RmKV textile showroom in Vannarpettai. Patients visiting the child care hospital on two-wheelers and cars alleged that security personnel prevented them from using the underground parking facility. "Only vehicles of doctors and staff members are allowed to park inside.
The entry to the parking lot has been blocked with a steel chain. We are forced to park on the congested street. Sometimes our vehicles get damaged as the street is narrow," said one of the patients.
Patients of the skin care hospital alleged that, despite it having two buildings, no parking facility has been provided for the patients. "The parking area has been blocked by additional construction. A minor structure, built adjacent to the new building, obstructs vehicle movement and might prevent access to fire and emergency services, violating norms," a patient said. Several road users also accused the hospital managements of being apathetic to their repeated requests to open the parking facilities to ease congestion.
During a visit, TNIE found that the parking facilities at both hospitals were being used only by the staff, while the vehicles of the patients occupied the entire stretch of the road.
When contacted by TNIE, Dr Nandakumar, administrator of the child care hospital, said the parking area was closed as the patients of the opposite hospital also started using the facility. "The street is busy only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays when I attend outpatient duty. Most of my patients use autorickshaws or two-wheelers, not cars," he said. Dr Selvam from the skin care hospital blamed outsiders for parking vehicles in front of his hospital and said arrangements were being made for parking on a nearby vacant plot of land.
Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Dr Monika Rana said that officials would be asked to look into the matter. It may be noted that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently ordered the demolition of another private hospital in the city for violations of building norms.