Actor Vijay's father urges Congress to ally with TVK, says it will 'get them back to old glory' in TN

Actor turned politician Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar on Wednesday urged the Congress to forge an alliance with his son's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to regain its lost glory in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters at Tiruvarur, Chandrasekhar revealed that the TVK was considering extending support to the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.
"Congress has a history and a legacy… Congress fought for independence and is a party that is now declining. They have been giving support to other parties and are declining day by day, and Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said.
The veteran filmmaker, however, claimed that Vijay had bright electoral prospects and that people have been advising the TVK to contest the upcoming Assembly elections without alliance as they are assured of victory.
"People have been urging Vijay to contest on his own, assuring him of victory if he chooses to stand independently," he said.
Meanwhile, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai rejected Chandrasekhar's idea, saying his party leader Rahul Gandhi is giving all the "boost" that the party required.
"Look at our cadres, you will notice that they have had the boost already...Our leader Rahul Gandhi is giving us boost, horlicks and bournvita that we need. Nevertheless, I thank him for the offer," he said.