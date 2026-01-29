Actor Vijay's father urges Congress to ally with TVK, says it will 'get them back to old glory' in TN

Actor turned politician Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar on Wednesday urged the Congress to forge an alliance with his son's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to regain its lost glory in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruvarur, Chandrasekhar revealed that the TVK was considering extending support to the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.

"Congress has a history and a legacy… Congress fought for independence and is a party that is now declining. They have been giving support to other parties and are declining day by day, and Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said.