AIADMK rolls out counter-campaign to expose ‘DMK’s failures’

CHENNAI: A day after the DMK announced its schedule to hold state-wide campaign meetings from February 1, the AIADMK on Tuesday unveiled a counter-campaign to “expose the failures of the incumbent government”.

Announcing the initiative, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the party would launch an intensive door-to-door campaign titled ‘Vidiyal Aatchi. Ungal Veettu Bill-le Saatchi’ (The DMK government is reflected in your household bills), aimed at highlighting the financial burden faced by people during the past five years due to hikes in electricity tariffs, property tax, milk prices, and the cost of essential commodities. Palaniswami alleged that the government “immersed in commission, collection and corruption” has burdened the people with unprecedented economic strain.

As part of the drive, the party’s 82 district units, along with its IT wing, will carry out booth-level outreach using ‘AIADMK- Connect’ mobile application. Volunteers will distribute printed ‘Punishment Bills’ generated through hand-held printers, comparing expenses during the previous AIADMK government with those under the present DMK administration.

The campaign will be rolled out in phases, beginning with corporation and municipality areas, followed by town panchayats and rural blocks.