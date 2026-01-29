Bins removed, open dumping on the rise in Madurai

MADURAI: Mounting heaps of garbage along residential roads continue to plague several parts of Madurai, despite repeated interventions by the city corporation, including the installation of warning boards at identified open dumping spots.

The corporation has been taking a series of measures to strengthen door-to-door waste collection with the aim of preventing dumping in open spaces. Actions such as removing roadside bins, erecting warning signs and installing green fencing at vacant plots have been implemented in many localities. However, residents say the problem persists, particularly in recently added areas like Avaniyapuram, Anaiyur, Villapuram and surrounding neighbourhoods, where open dumping has become a regular issue.

“The garbage continues to be dumped in open spaces after the corporation removed bins from the streets. The stench is unbearable and it attracts stray animals,” said M Praveen, a resident of Avaniyapuram.

Echoing similar concerns, A Anbarasan, another resident, alleged that while waste bins along main roads are cleared regularly, garbage piled up along interior roads is not collected frequently. “Interior streets are often ignored, leading to waste accumulation for days. The corporation must take immediate action,” he urged.