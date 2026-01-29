Kovilpatti kadalamittai makers hike price by 40%

THOOTHUKUDI: Citing rise in input cost, manufacturers increased the price of the crunchy Kovilpatti kadalamittai (groundnut candy) by as much as 40%.

Speaking to reporters , secretary of kadalaimittai manufacturers and traders association Kannan said the price of a 80-kg bag of groundnuts has increased to Rs 14,000 from Rs 8,000. Hence, the price of one kg of groundnut candy, which was sold between Rs 160 and Rs 180, has been increased to Rs 220 per kg for wholesale dealers from January 28. The retail price will be Rs 260, he said, adding that it is a 40 % increase.

A few years ago, Kovilpatti Kadalamittai was granted Geological Indication (GI) tag which spurred demand from across the country and many nations.

Kovilpatti Kadalaimittai has a unique taste due to the quality of the groundnut that is exclusive to the black-soil region comprising Aruppukottai, Kazhugumalai, Sankarankovil, Sathankulam, and Alangudi, and the traditional manufacturing method using ‘vellam’ (jaggery).