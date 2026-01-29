Madras HC quashes sacking of Sri Lankan refugee from bank, cites arbitrary action

CHENNAI: Holding that nationality alone cannot be used to deny protection against arbitrary state action, the Madras High Court has set aside the termination of a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee employed with the State Bank of India.

In an order dated January 23, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar allowed the writ petition filed by G Thirukalyanamalar, who was appointed in 2008 as an officer (marketing and recovery-rural) and continued in service uninterruptedly for nearly 17 years, including under interim protection granted by the court.

Her services were terminated in June 2013 after the bank found that she was a Sri Lankan national and not an Indian citizen as required under the recruitment notification. Challenging the termination, the petitioner contended that she was a registered Sri Lankan Tamil refugee with lawful residence in India and that the action was arbitrary and discriminatory.