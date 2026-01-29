No power-sharing, DMK tells RaGa; Congress may get more seats

CHENNAI: DMK MP and its parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday conveyed to Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi that the ruling party in Tamil Nadu is not inclined to consider any demand for power sharing, sources privy to the meeting said.

Terming the meeting as “cordial and positive”, the sources said DMK also conveyed that there could be a nominal increase in the number of seats to be allotted to Congress in the upcoming Assembly election. However, the number of seats will be finalised only after formal seat-sharing talks between the committees designated by the respective parties.

In 2021, Congress had contested 25 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance and won 18. The relation between the two long-term allies has strained over the past few weeks with a section of Congress leaders openly demanding sharing of power in the state government.

The meeting between Kanimozhi and Rahul was seen as a measure to put an end to the strain in the relations. “The discussion featured putting an end to the friction between the two parties,” a DMK source said, adding the meeting was “cordial and positive”.

The source acknowledged the demand for share in power was a point that was discussed. “We have agreed to increase the number of seats nominally, apart from the earlier agreed Rajya Sabha seat. But, we have also informed them that the seats cannot be increased substantially,” the DMK source said.