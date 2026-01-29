Not enough staff to deploy in all trains: Government Railway Police

Not enough personnel

The Chennai district Government Railway Police (GRP) stated their strength is limited to about 700 personnel to cover 220 stations under their jurisdiction across the Chennai-Villupuram and Chennai-Palakkad sections. Officials admitted that increasing patrols remains a major challenge, with vacancies ranging between 25% and 30%.

Similarly, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has over 1,100 officers and jawans working under the senior divisional security commissioner in the Chennai Division. However, nearly 20% of posts remain vacant, though recruitment has been initiated.

Chennai Division operates 540 local services and 110 express trains, said GRP (Chennai) SP I Eswaran said. “It is nearly impossible to deploy police personnel on every train. In one shift, we can deploy a maximum of 350 personnel. Except for Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, we do not have facilities for frisking passengers and their belongings at other stations due to absence of restricted entry,” he said.

“Issues related to ‘route thala’ have been significantly controlled over the past year. Most youth involved in such activities come from broken families and lack proper supervision. They are aware of police presence and usually board trains at stations where security is minimal,” GRP (Chennai) SP I Eswaran said.

Southern Railway RPF IG K Arul Jothi said the force has taken action using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts and has curbed unruly student behaviour to a large extent. “This issue requires cooperation from parents and college authorities. We have conducted special meetings and counselling sessions for students,” he said.

He further stated that the abandoned house near Tiruttani station has been demolished and an RPF post was set up, manned jointly by RPF and GRP personnel round the clock. “CCTV will be installed shortly,” he added. On engaging private security, Jothi said, “At present, there is no proposal.”