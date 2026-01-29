Parents among nine held in Chennai for selling baby for Rs 4 lakh

CHENNAI: The Kasimedu police on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including six women and an assistant to a VAO along with her husband, in connection with the trafficking of a newborn. A one-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly sold for `3.8 lakh, was rescued from the couple in Erode and was sent to a government-run children’s home in Nungambakkam.

The suspects have been identified as Raman (52) and his wife Mathammal (50), the VAO’s assistant of Krishnagiri, Kavitha (44) of Erode, Jayalakshmi (33) of Salem, and three intermediaries - Pratheeba (32) of Tondiarpet, Vennila (45) of Kasimedu, and Kausalya (40) of Pudhu Vannarapettai.

The child’s biological parents, Thilagavathi (25) and Sahayaraj (26) of Kasimedu, were also arrested. The police said the boy was born on December 4, and the parents allegedly agreed to sell the newborn as they are facing financial distress and already have three children. The intermediaries allegedly arranged the deal and facilitated the transfer of the child on December 14.

The incident came to light following a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer. All the suspects have been remanded in judicial custody. The police are probing possible links to similar cases in other districts.