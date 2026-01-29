Plastic cups turn menace to farmlands, waterbodies in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Residents and farmers in the district are sounding the alarm as plastic waste, notably single-use plastic cups and other disposable plastics, increasingly litters agricultural fields, waterbodies, and residential localities, increasing pollution in canals, lakes, and lands that sustain farming and daily life. Heaps of plastic debris in irrigation channels and community water sources have raised public health and environmental concerns, with locals urging authorities to step up waste management and enforcement of plastic control measures before the menace further jeopardises crops, drinking water, and livelihoods.

People have reported that with increasing liquor consumption in the past few weeks due to successive festivals, shops have been amassing single-use plastic cups and selling them at higher prices illegally, causing them to enter farmlands and waterbodies and even clog drainage systems.

Speaking to TNIE, R Sibirajan from Odasalpatti said, "A few years ago, the state government had banned single-use plastics, among them plastic cups were also included. But despite the ban, every single shop, big or small, sells plastic cups. It is predominantly sold in shops near Tasmac outlets, with no fear of repercussion from officials. If the situation is left unchecked, our farmlands, waterbodies, and drainage will be irreparably polluted or damaged."