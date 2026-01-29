Poultry rearing rate won't be raised to Rs 20 per kg, says Regulatory Committee

COIMBATORE: The Poultry Farmers Regulatory Committee (PERC) has refused to increase the rearing rate in response to the demands of chicken rearers who have been on strike across the state since January 1.

The Committee announced that increasing the rate up to Rs 20 per kilogram for poultry rearing is not possible.

Addressing press in Coimbatore city on Wednesday, the Committee members said 90% of broiler rearing farmers receive between Rs 7.50 and Rs 12 per kilogram and their claim that they were being paid only Rs 6.50 per kg is completely false.

Only 5% of farmers receive that low amount, they clarified.

"We announced in December 2025 that the rearing rate would be increased by Rs 1. Steps have been taken to provide an additional Re 1 per kg during the summer season and to increase the payment by Rs 1 per kg when the selling price increases. Meanwhile, some people in the name of the Farmers' Protection Association are engaging in undesirable activities and unnecessarily exaggerating broiler chicken rearing rate issue. Now they are asking for Rs 20 to be paid. There is no scope for that rate," asserted Ramji Raghunathan, a management consultant of PERC.