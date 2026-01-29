Stalin to GOI: Address structural gaps in UGC regulations to ensure equity in Higher Education Institutions

CHENNAI: Describing the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2025 as a delayed but welcome step in reforming the higher education system scarred by deep-rooted discrimination and institutional apathy, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged the Union BJP-led government to strengthen the regulations by addressing their structural gaps and enforce them with real accountability.

"If the Union BJP government is serious about preventing student deaths, ending discrimination, and reducing dropout rates among students from backward communities, these regulations must not only be strengthened but also revised to address their structural gaps, and enforced with real accountability," the Chief Minister said in his post on the X handle.

Stalin recalled that since the BJP came to power at the Union level, there has been a visible rise in student suicides within higher education institutions (HEIs), particularly among SC and ST students. "This has been accompanied by repeated attacks and harassment targeting students from South India, Kashmir, and minority communities. In this context, equity safeguards are not a matter of choice but an unavoidable necessity," he added.