Tamil Nadu pushes global education pitch with Knowledge City, international tie-ups

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the proposed Tamil Nadu Knowledge City and oversaw several international academic and industry partnerships at the India Global Education Summit 2026 in Chennai.

With this, the state has stepped up efforts to position itself as India’s hub for global higher education and applied research.

The 872-acre Knowledge City, planned in Tiruvallur district on the northern outskirts of Chennai, is intended to function as an integrated academic–industrial ecosystem, combining higher education, translational research, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and entrepreneurship.

The state government has pitched the project as a long-term bet on knowledge-driven growth, rather than a conventional real-estate-led education park.

The first phase of the project will be ready for allocation by the end of the year, and expressions of interest have been invited.

The Knowledge City is expected to support over 25,000 students and researchers over time and is designed to align education policy more closely with job creation, research commercialisation, and global academic networks.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the state’s plan to develop Hosur similar to Bengaluru and said the government would continue efforts to secure an airport for the city.

The summit, hosted in partnership with NISAU, the UK body representing universities, facilitated a mix of Letters of Intent (LoI) and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with global universities, research institutions, and industry partners.