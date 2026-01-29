Tamil Nadu pushes global education pitch with Knowledge City, international tie-ups

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the proposed Tamil Nadu Knowledge City and oversaw several international academic and industry partnerships at the India Global Education Summit 2026 in Chennai.
With this, the state has stepped up efforts to position itself as India’s hub for global higher education and applied research.
The 872-acre Knowledge City, planned in Tiruvallur district on the northern outskirts of Chennai, is intended to function as an integrated academic–industrial ecosystem, combining higher education, translational research, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and entrepreneurship.
The state government has pitched the project as a long-term bet on knowledge-driven growth, rather than a conventional real-estate-led education park.
The first phase of the project will be ready for allocation by the end of the year, and expressions of interest have been invited.
The Knowledge City is expected to support over 25,000 students and researchers over time and is designed to align education policy more closely with job creation, research commercialisation, and global academic networks.
Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the state’s plan to develop Hosur similar to Bengaluru and said the government would continue efforts to secure an airport for the city.
The summit, hosted in partnership with NISAU, the UK body representing universities, facilitated a mix of Letters of Intent (LoI) and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with global universities, research institutions, and industry partners.
Among the LoIs, the University of Melbourne committed to setting up an applied research facility focused on quantum computing and agritech, spanning 20,000 sq ft in the Knowledge Tower, with an investment of Rs 35 crore over five years.
The facility is expected to create 25 direct jobs and 200 indirect jobs.
IIT Madras will set up a Centre for Advanced Automotive Research, including a translational research facility and testing laboratory for electric vehicles, over 40,000 sq ft, backed by an investment of Rs 200 crore. The project is expected to generate 100 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs.
IIT Madras Global plans a separate 20,000 sq ft skilling and research facility focused on basic and applied research to support advanced skills and innovation. Aarksee will establish a 10,000 sq ft research lab dedicated to carbon capture and sustainability.
In addition, global investment firm Acumen, in partnership with the state-run Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), has committed to a strategic collaboration to promote the Knowledge City, with a potential investment of Rs 120 crore, expected to generate 150 direct jobs and 2,500 indirect jobs.
Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, has also entered into a series of MoUs to strengthen talent development and institutional capacity.
These include a partnership with IIT Madras Global for global talent development, advanced skilling in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and startup enablement. The Illinois Institute of Technology will establish a Centre of Excellence in Chennai, focusing on advanced manufacturing, clean energy and Health-AI.
Other agreements include the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, which plans to expand into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and Adobe, which will provide free Creative AI licences to higher education students.
TIDCO also signed MoUs with the University of East London to establish an innovation hub and with NISAU to support talent development and attract investment into state-backed projects.