Tiruppur city plans to use AI to track accumulation of garbage

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation is set to tap technology in a big way for waste management and for tracking its properties.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will soon be introduced in solid waste management and all the corporation assets would be digitised through the Geographic Information System (GIS) within three months, said Mayor N Dinesh Kumar at the Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday.
Speaking to TNIE, the Mayor said, "We will soon be introducing AI technology in solid waste management. For example, if a bin is full, we can monitor it directly through this technology. Similarly, we can directly and instantly monitor the waste management activities. This will improve solid waste management." "These technologies are in use in Dubai. A team from Dubai has already visited Tiruppur in this regard. A proposal for this has been sent to the state government," he added.
A solid waste management park that will be opened on about 15.94 acres in Neruperichal in early February will provide a solution to the garbage issues in the city, the mayor added. He had previously refused to disclose the location of the park fearing public protests.
While addressing the Council meeting, the Mayor spoke on the challenges faced in garbage disposal. "About 35,000 metric tons of garbage accumulated in 96 locations across the city after the court banned the dumping of garbage in stone quarries on October 10. Thereafter, we faced a zero-disposal situation for about 60 days," he stated.
"Then the court granted permission to temporarily store the garbage on a site owned by the Corporation in Iduvai. However, due to political reasons, protests were held there against storing the waste. Currently, only segregated dry waste is sent to Iduvai. From there, they are sent to a cement factory in Ariyalur," he added. About 573 metric tonnes of waste are generated daily in the city with a population of 13.99 lakhs and 315,732 households in 60 wards. This comprises 258 mt biodegradable waste and 315 mt non-biodegradable waste.
"We are now recovering from that difficult situation. The Neruperichal solid waste management park will provide a permanent solution to the garbage issues," he added. Strict action is being taken against those who violate the solid waste management rules and a fine of Rs 10.10 lakh has been imposed in December and January, he further said. However, the AIADMK opposed penalties citing constraints faced by the public and sanitary workers.
"The imposition of fines should be suspended until the solid waste management projects become fully operational. The number of sanitation workers and vehicles should be increased," R Anbagam Tirupati, opposition leader of Tiruppur Corporation, said.
He also pointed out that the fourth drinking water project has not yet been completed, even after four years. The mayor instructed the officials to conduct a review of the project and submit a report within a week. Resolutions were passed on various subjects at the council meeting. Corporation Commissioner MP Amith and others were present.
