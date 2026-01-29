Tiruppur city plans to use AI to track accumulation of garbage

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation is set to tap technology in a big way for waste management and for tracking its properties.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will soon be introduced in solid waste management and all the corporation assets would be digitised through the Geographic Information System (GIS) within three months, said Mayor N Dinesh Kumar at the Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, the Mayor said, "We will soon be introducing AI technology in solid waste management. For example, if a bin is full, we can monitor it directly through this technology. Similarly, we can directly and instantly monitor the waste management activities. This will improve solid waste management." "These technologies are in use in Dubai. A team from Dubai has already visited Tiruppur in this regard. A proposal for this has been sent to the state government," he added.

A solid waste management park that will be opened on about 15.94 acres in Neruperichal in early February will provide a solution to the garbage issues in the city, the mayor added. He had previously refused to disclose the location of the park fearing public protests.

While addressing the Council meeting, the Mayor spoke on the challenges faced in garbage disposal. "About 35,000 metric tons of garbage accumulated in 96 locations across the city after the court banned the dumping of garbage in stone quarries on October 10. Thereafter, we faced a zero-disposal situation for about 60 days," he stated.