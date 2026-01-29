TN CM announces schemes for Muslims; third Waqf Tribunal to come up in Kovai

THANJAVUR/TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced five welfare schemes, including the establishment of a third Waqf Tribunal at Coimbatore and the increase of pension for Ulemas registered with TN Waqf Board from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, and the family pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs2,500. He was speaking at the state Mahalla Jamaats Conference organised by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) near Kumbakonam in which office-bearers of around 8,000 Jamaats across the state participated.

Stalin also said in the first phase, 1,000 ulemas will receive the increased subsidy of Rs 50,000 for buying two wheelers. The other announcements include creation of Kabaristan in city corporation areas where there is none, and filling of 10 vacant posts of Urdu language teachers at government high schools and higher secondary schools.

The chief minister asserted that only the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has the strength to defeat the “anti-people” AIADMK-BJP alliance in the upcoming Assembly election.

“The only state in the country which is safe for Muslims is Tamil Nadu. The DMK has been protecting the minorities and hence incidents like mob lynching could not rear its head in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The efforts of those who were trying to disturb the peace had been in vain, he said, adding, “Hence they formed in their own interest, an alliance of those who are servile by threatening with agencies like ED, CBI and I-T.”