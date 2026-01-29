TN man seeking disability ID card, battery wheelchair faces official apathy

COIMBATORE: A 31-year-old differently abled man has been struggling to secure his Unique Disability ID card due to the alleged apathy of officials of the District Differently Abled Welfare Office in Coimbatore.

Abuthahir I of Somayampalayam cannot walk on his own and has 75% disability.

He claimed he had applied for the card as well as a battery-operated wheelchair on several occasions since last year by directly visiting the district office, but no action has been taken.

Abuthahir, who runs a petty shop for his livelihood in his area, says the card and the wheelchair will help him in his day-to-day life.

Abuthahir, who depends on his mother for mobility, told TNIE, 'When I travelled on a government bus last year, I showed my national identity card and passbook along with my disability certificate, but the conductor rejected them, saying they were outdated. Following this, I applied for a Unique Disability ID card at an Ungaludan Stalin camp last September, but there has been no response on it since then.