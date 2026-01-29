TNPDCL climbs three spots in national discom ranking, but challenges remain

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has climbed three places to secure the 39th rank among 54 power distribution companies (discoms) in the country in the Union Ministry of Power’s 14th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking released in January. The state-owned utility was awarded a B-grade with a score of 43.92 for 2024-25. In the previous ranking, TNPDCL was at 42nd position among 52 discoms.

According to the rating accessed by TNIE, the results indicate a gradual improvement in TNPDCL’s overall performance. Billing efficiency has remained steady over the last three financial years, recording 90.83% in 2022-23, 90.08% in 2023-24 and 90.32% in 2024-25. Collection efficiency showed a marginal improvement, rising from 98.08% in 2022-23 to 98.58% in 2024-25.

For 2024-25, TNPDCL reported a total revenue of Rs 1.48 lakh crore and sold 96,803 million units (MUs) of electricity. The utility posted a profit after tax of Rs 2,073 crore, indicating a modest but positive financial turnaround. However, auditors have flagged concerns by awarding ‘red card’ metrics to eight utilities, including TNPDCL, despite the corporation having four financial directors and hundreds of chartered professionals.