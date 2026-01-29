Tribal residents demand water tank in village in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The lack of an easily accessible water source has forced tribal people in Masthappan Doddi village in Thalli block to walk about 100 metres daily to the nearest available source.

They demanded the installation of a water tank in the village which is part of the Achubalam Panchayat of Denkanikottai taluk.

M Madhu (22), a resident, told TNIE that the village has about 60 tribal families.

"Though we have a borewell and a mini-water tank we need to walk for over 100 metres to fetch water from a water tank. It is not easy to walk carrying water pots to our houses. My grandmother and parents are struggling daily to fetch water. The issue was already raised before the Achubalam panchayat secretary Chenneerappa, but he failed to redress it. The issue was taken to the Krishnagiri district administration last month but still the problem persists."

Seconding him, another villager, A Mahesh (28) said "We do get water regularly in the morning. We fetch water from the mini-tank for drinking water and go to a nearby lake for washing clothes. The authorities should solve the water shortage by building a new water tank."