Vijay to kick-start TVK’s 2026 TN poll campaign with grand conference, three public meets

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to kick-start the party’s campaign for the 2026 Assembly election formally in February with a grand conference and three public meetings in different regions of the state.

Sources said the party is planning to organise one grand conference and three major public meetings, where Vijay will address the gathering.

“If the conference does not materialise due to logistical or strategic reasons, the party has an alternative plan to conduct five grand public meetings across five regions of the state, which will be attended by the party leader Vijay,” a source said.

Sources also said the party’s chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan recently held detailed discussions with the party’s election campaign committee, during which the campaign strategy was finalised.

“Some of the district secretaries expressed difficulties in getting permission for even small gatherings and distributing pamphlets. Sengottaiyan advised them to take up the issue with the higher officials in the district, and also alert the state-level functionaries to rake up the issue politically,” the source part of the meeting told TNIE. TVK has also decided to celebrate its second anniversary at the party’s Panaiyur office, where Vijay will participate and address the functionaries.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the Chennai district functionaries meet, TVK deputy general secretary CT Nirmal Kumar took a veiled dig at AIADMK, saying, “The contest is between DMK and TVK only. AIADMK, which is supposed to oppose DMK, is opposing us for no reason. We do not care about those who are not in the field,” he said.