‘We are ready to reunite with AIADMK; are TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami ready?’ asks OPS

THENI: Former Chief Minister and coordinator of the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday said that he and his supporters are ready to reunite with the AIADMK and questioned whether TTV Dhinakaran and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) are prepared for such unity.

Addressing the media at Periyakulam in Theni district, OPS said spreading rumours through television channels and YouTube without any concrete decision being taken was dangerous for democracy.

Referring to TTV Dhinakaran’s statement about OPS joining the NDA alliance, OPS said it was made based on friendship.

“Both TTV Dhinakaran and my ‘dear elder brother’ Edappadi Palaniswami want the AIADMK to win, and I share the same view. If TTV Dhinakaran wishes, efforts should be made to facilitate unity,” he said.

OPS alleged that the so called “second Dharma Yuddham” was created by former AIADMK leaders Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam, who have since joined the DMK. He reiterated that the movement was not started for elections but to reclaim the party.