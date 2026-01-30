Can’t tolerate violation of Pocso Act provisions by police: Madras HC raps TN government

CHENNAI: Stating that the court cannot tolerate violation of the provisions Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act by police officials, the Madras High Court on Thursday criticised the state government for the lethargy in taking departmental action against the police officials who were charged with non-adherence to the statutory provisions while holding investigations into the sexual assault of a 10-year-old child in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

A division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman commented that half of the police officers do not know the nitty-gritty of the Pocso Act and they are not properly implementing the law. The comments were made while hearing a 2024 habeas corpus petition filed by the victim’s mother seeking certain directions, including enhanced compensation and action against the woman police inspector who had committed violations in recording the victim’s statement and by thrashing the parents. The incident, then, had created widespread outrage and the high court took suo motu cognisance and ordered a CBI probe, but the Supreme Court, on appeal, set up a special investigation team (SIT).

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the bench that compensation was paid to the victim as per the directions of a division bench and further decision, on this matter, has to be taken by the trial court.