Canteen worker sexually assaulted at govt arts & science college in Chennai, three arrested

CHENNAI: Three men have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman employed at the canteen of the Government Arts and Science College in Nandanam, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Muthuselvam, who runs the canteen, Gunasekaran, a cook employed at the facility, and Karthikeyan, an auto driver and friend of Muthuselvam. All three were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The incident came to light after the woman filed a complaint on Wednesday with the One Stop Centre under the social welfare department. According to the complaint, the woman, a native of Ariyalur, was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed at the college canteen inside the campus and at a lodge in Chennai city.

Based on the complaint, the Saidapet All Women Police registered a case and initiated an inquiry. Sources said Muthuselvam allegedly took advantage of the woman’s financial difficulties and allegedly entered into a relationship with her.

Karthikeyan later came to know of this and allegedly approached her offering financial assistance. When Gunasekaran allegedly made advances towards her, the woman rejected him and subsequently approached the One Stop Centre seeking assistance, following which a complaint was filed.